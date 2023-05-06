Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,626 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $27,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $64.49 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.