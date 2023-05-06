Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

