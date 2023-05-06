Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 109,597 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $82.61.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.