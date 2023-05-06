Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $83.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

