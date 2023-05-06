Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,879 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,879 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Bentley Systems worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,308 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

