Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE CL opened at $80.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

