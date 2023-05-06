Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 121,068 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Edison International worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.56 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

