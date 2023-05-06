Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $401.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.