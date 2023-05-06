Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $144.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

