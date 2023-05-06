Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.77 Million Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

