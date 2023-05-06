Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

