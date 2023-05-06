Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Chemed worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $550.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $570.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

