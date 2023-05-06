Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,125 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

