iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.