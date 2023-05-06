HC Wainwright Comments on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MDXG opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MiMedx Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

