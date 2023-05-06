Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $1,429,350.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00.

PEN opened at $310.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average is $238.14. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $311.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 82.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

