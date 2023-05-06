BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.95) to GBX 660 ($8.25) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.00.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BP opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,956,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.