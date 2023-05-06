Analyzing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -511.28% -289.67% QuinStreet -3.00% -6.33% -4.42%

Risk & Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Live Current Media and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.92%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 7.65 -$15.73 million ($0.04) -0.58 QuinStreet $574.80 million 0.76 -$5.25 million ($0.33) -24.53

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

