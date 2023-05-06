Financial Analysis: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 17.17 $1.32 billion $3.66 83.30 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $299.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 20.40% 11.39% 9.90% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. is a development stage regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing a novel cell-based therapy for the treatment of diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, and other diseases characterized by organ-specific cell damage. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

