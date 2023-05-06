Financial Comparison: LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) and Its Peers

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LuxUrban Hotels to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LuxUrban Hotels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels Competitors 200 952 1107 23 2.42

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.17%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 32.98%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98% LuxUrban Hotels Competitors -73.80% 2.96% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million N/A -7.78 LuxUrban Hotels Competitors $2.93 billion $106.29 million 41.92

LuxUrban Hotels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels peers beat LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

