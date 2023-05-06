Truist Financial Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,050.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $849.38.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $791.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
