QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. State of Wyoming raised its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.