Truist Financial Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $68.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $70.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

