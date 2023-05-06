QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QCOM stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 102,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 149,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 181,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

