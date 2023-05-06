The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

HSY stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.76. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

