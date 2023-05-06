Robert W. Baird Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.