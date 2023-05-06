BTIG Research Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,600.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,445.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,243.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,243.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,067.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

