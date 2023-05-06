Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1,139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $85.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

