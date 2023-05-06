Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $475,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

