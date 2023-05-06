Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $42.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

MTCH stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

