LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $5.40

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 195.08% from the company’s current price.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 261,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 347,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 97,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,491 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

