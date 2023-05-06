Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $40.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

