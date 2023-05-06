Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $38.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 1.1 %

MTCH stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Match Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.