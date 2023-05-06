Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.
NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
