DA Davidson Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Neutral

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 81.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.36. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.