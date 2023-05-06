QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.