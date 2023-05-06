C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $80,372.18 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $14,283.99.

On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $20,103.46.

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

