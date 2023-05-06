SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys $76,025.16 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $76,025.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 482,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,633.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon purchased 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon acquired 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

SecureWorks Trading Up 1.3 %

SCWX opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

