Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CEO Buys $71,940.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NRIM stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

