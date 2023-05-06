Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 6,229 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 344.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 182,334 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.