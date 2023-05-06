Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 6,229 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.79.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
