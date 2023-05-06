Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Brian D. Truelove Sells 4,852 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XPRO opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expro Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 448,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

