Michael J. Dunlap Acquires 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBINN opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

