Insider Buying: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Purchases $75,750.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BMRC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

