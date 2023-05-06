Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner Purchases 10,000 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,407.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.22 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

