Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases $67,996.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50.
Markel Stock Performance
Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,300.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,303.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Institutional Trading of Markel
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel by 128,420.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 560.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Markel by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
