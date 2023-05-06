Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases $67,996.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,300.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,303.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 81.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel by 128,420.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 560.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Markel by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

