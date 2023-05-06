Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,395 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,862,379 shares in the company, valued at $168,475,498.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.61 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

