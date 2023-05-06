Charles A. Patton Purchases 3,668 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

