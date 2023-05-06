Michael J. Dunlap Purchases 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.
Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
