Michael J. Dunlap Purchases 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

