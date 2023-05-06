Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Shellabear purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$94,600.00 ($62,649.01).

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About NICO Resources

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

