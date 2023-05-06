MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Purchases $95,300.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) COO Len D. Devaisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of MOFG stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58.
MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.
