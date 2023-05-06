MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Purchases $95,300.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) COO Len D. Devaisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

